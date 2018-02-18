Russian Olympic curler suspected of failing drugs test

Story highlights OAR team confirm positive doping test, without naming athlete or sport

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Krushelnitckii, who won bronze in the mixed doubles event at this year's Olympics, is awaiting the results of a so-called "B sample," which could be known as early as this evening local time in South Korea.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement Monday it has initiated the process of reviewing Krushelnitckii's case after a request by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). A hearing date has not been set, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Konstantin Vybornov, a spokesman for the Olympic Athletes from Russia, declined to name Krushelnitckii but said an official comment would be made after the results of the second test.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii of Olympic Athletes from Russia looks on during the Curling Mixed Doubles bronze medal game.

More than 160 Russian athletes who could prove they were clean from doping are competing in a Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team after the nation was banned from the Games because of state-sponsored doping leading up to and including the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

