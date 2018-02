Marcel Hirscher makes Olympic history with second gold

Story highlights Austrian Marcel Hirscher wins giant slalom

It's his second gold of Games

Won Alpine combined event

(CNN) Marcel Hirscher had never won an Olympic gold medal before PyeongChang.

Now he has two.

The Austrian skier made history after winning the men's giant slalom Sunday, becoming the first man to win that and the men's alpine combined skiing event in the same Winter Games.

Hirscher went into Sunday's race as a heavy favorite as one of the most successful skiers of his generation.

"Wow. It was not so easy to be the absolute favorite in this discipline, then sitting up there as the leader from the first run knowing that Henrik (Kristoffersen) ripped it. I had no choice, I knew I have to give 100% and I have to go into this battle," Hirscher said, reflecting on his win.