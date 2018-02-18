Marcel Hirscher makes Olympic history with second gold

(CNN) Marcel Hirscher had never won an Olympic gold medal before PyeongChang.

Now he has two.

Hirscher went into Sunday's race as a heavy favorite as one of the most successful skiers of his generation.

"Wow. It was not so easy to be the absolute favorite in this discipline, then sitting up there as the leader from the first run knowing that Henrik (Kristoffersen) ripped it. I had no choice, I knew I have to give 100% and I have to go into this battle," Hirscher said, reflecting on his win.

Hirscher also spoke about how his efforts have finally paid off.

"The first Olympics, they were not so successful. I mean, finishing fourth and fifth, it was OK. The next Olympics, in Sochi, second and fourth place. So a lot of fourth place. And now, I think it pays off."

Going into the Games, Hirscher had won 55 World Cup races and a record six consecutive World Cup overall crowns. He is a six-time world champion across four disciplines and is well on course for a seventh World Cup overall title this season.

That dominance was on full display Sunday. Hirscher skied two nearly flawless runs to finish 1.27 seconds ahead of silver medal winner Henrik Kristoffersen, the second-ranked giant slalom skier.

That's the largest margin of victory in the competition since Jean-Claude Killy won it by 2.22 seconds in 1968.

And he's not done. Hirscher will line up as favorite for the slalom Thursday -- he's already won six slaloms this season.

For Kristoffersen it was yet another runner-up spot behind Hirscher -- the Sochi slalom bronze medalist has finished second eight times this season.

France's Alexis Pinturault finished third for a second medal of the Games after winning silver in the combined.

Sunday was a disappointment for the reigning Olympic men's giant slalom champion, Ted Ligety, who finished tied for 15th place.

The American has been attempting to return from a nasty back injury that required surgery in January 2017.