Marcel Hirscher makes Olympic history with second gold

(CNN) Marcel Hirscher had never won an Olympic gold medal before PyeongChang.

Now he has two.

The Austrian skier made history after winning the men's giant slalom Sunday, becoming the first man to win that and the men's alpine combined skiing event in the same Winter Games.

Hirscher went into Sunday's race as a heavy favorite. He's currently the International Ski Federation's (FIS) top-ranked men's giant slalom skier and won the event at the World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in December.

Going into the Games, Hirscher had won 55 World Cup races and a record six consecutive World Cup overall crowns. He is a six-time world champion across four disciplines and is well on course for a seventh World Cup overall title this season.

