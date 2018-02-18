Marcel Hirscher makes Olympic history with second gold

(CNN)Marcel Hirscher had never won an Olympic gold medal before PyeongChang.
Now he has two.
The Austrian skier made history after winning the men's giant slalom Sunday, becoming the first man to win that and the men's alpine combined skiing event in the same Winter Games.
Hirscher went into Sunday's race as a heavy favorite. He's currently the International Ski Federation's (FIS) top-ranked men's giant slalom skier and won the event at the World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in December.
Going into the Games, Hirscher had won 55 World Cup races and a record six consecutive World Cup overall crowns. He is a six-time world champion across four disciplines and is well on course for a seventh World Cup overall title this season.
That dominance was on full display Sunday. Hirscher skied two nearly flawless runs to finish 1.27 seconds ahead of silver medal winner Henrik Kristoffersen, the second-ranked FIS giant slalom skier.
That's the largest margin of victory in the competition since Jean-Claude Killy won it by 2.22 seconds in 1968.
And he's not done -- Hirscher will again be going for gold in slalom on Thursday and, as the top-ranked FIS slalom skier, has a good shot at winning that too.