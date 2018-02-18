Winter Olympics: Monday, February 19
Gigi Marvin, top right, celebrates with her American teammates after scoring the opening goal against Finland. Team USA won 5-0 to advance to the final.
German ski jumper Stephan Leyhe competes in the team event. Germany won the silver. Norway finished in first.
German bobsledders Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, right, react as they watch the final run by Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz. The two teams will share the gold after finishing with the exact time over four runs.
Team Canada celebrates after scoring a semifinal goal against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Canada won 5-0 and will be in the gold-medal game once again.
A Japan supporter watches the ski jumping competition.
Colombian speedskater Pedro Causil, right, competes in the 500 meters.
American Becca Hamilton delivers a stone during a round-robin curling match.
Austrian ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer lands during the team event.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke their own world-record score to take the lead after day one of the Olympic ice dancing competition. The duo won gold in 2010 and silver in 2014.
US skier Lindsey Vonn makes a face after completing a downhill training run.
Americans Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani are in fourth place after Monday's short dance.
Japan's Chinami Yoshida throws a stone during a curling match against Canada.
Canadian snowboarder Brooke Voigt competes in the big-air event.
Finland's Ronja Savolainen, right, collides with American Meghan Duggan during their hockey semifinal.
British duo Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland compete in the ice dancing.
Czech snowboarder Katerina Vojackova crashes during the big-air competition.
South Korea's Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin skate together in the ice dancing.
Slovakia's Klaudia Medlova competes in the big-air event.