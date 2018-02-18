Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Sunday, February 18

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Sun February 18, 2018

Austria's Marcel Hirscher competes during the first run of the men's giant slalom. The Austrian dominated the men's giant slalom at the World Cup in Beaver Creek in December and took home his first gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
France's Martin Fourcade, right, barely beats Germany's Simon Schempp to the finish line to win gold in the mass-start biathlon.
Didrik Toenseth of Norway leads in the first leg of the men's 4x10km relay in cross-country skiing.
Japan's Nao Kodaira celebrates after setting a new Olympic record in the women's 500-meters speed skating event.
Patrik Hersley, right, of Sweden, and Veli-Matti Savinainen of Finland get tangled up in the first period of their hockey game.
Patricia Mangan of the United States starts a training run for the women's alpine skiing downhill.
A couple takes a selfie as the German bobsled duo, Nico Walther and Christian Poser, pass by
Oscar Wester of Sweden competes during the men's slopestyle freestyle skiing event. Wester topped the table with his second-round score of 95.40.
Manuel Feller of Austria crashes at the finish during the men's giant slalom in alpine skiing.
A woman's reflection can be seen as she watches a men's curling match.
Antoine Adelisse of France competes in the men's slopestyle freestyle skiing.
Canadian fans watch two-man bobsleigh heats.
The German team huddles around the net before their game against Norway during the men's ice hockey preliminary round.
Lindsey Vonn of the United States looks on during the alpine skiing women's downhill training.
Lukas Runggaldier of Italy soars through the air during training for the nordic combined competition.
North Korean cheerleaders sing and wave during the men's giant slalom.
Finn Bilous, of New Zealand, gets up after crashing during the men's slopestyle freestyle skiing.
Alexander Bonsaksen and goalie Lars Haugen of Norway reach for the puck during the second period of the preliminary round of their hockey game against Germany.
Luca De Aliprandini of Italy crashes during the men's giant slalom.
Christoffer Svae of Norway gives instructions to a team member during a curling round-robin session.
See photos from the Winter Olympics taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.