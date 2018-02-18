NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
LeBron James dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18. For the first time in All-Star Game history, it wasn't the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference. The players were split up by team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the two highest vote-getters this year. In the end, Team LeBron won 148-145.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
DeMar DeRozan drives to the hoop for Team Stephen. He had a team-high 21 points.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
The new format split NBA teammates such as Boston's Al Horford, left, and Kyrie Irving.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Victor Oladipo throws down a reverse dunk on a breakaway.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball for Team Stephen. He scored 16 points in the game.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Curry brings the ball up the court. The game was played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Former Oklahoma City teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, seen here high-fiving, were reunited on Team LeBron.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
James slams the ball. He finished with a game-high 29 points. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
N.E.R.D performs with NBA mascots during the halftime show.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Andre Drummond, representing Team LeBron, throws down a first-half dunk.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Irving, playing for Team LeBron, is defended by Joel Embiid during the first half. It was the first time Irving played with James since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
From left, NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Bill Russell watch the game from courtside.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Irving is defended by Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Fergie sings the National Anthem before the game.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Actor Kevin Hart performs during the pregame ceremonies.
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145
Russell Westbrook shakes hands with Los Angeles' most famous NBA fan, actor Jack Nicholson.