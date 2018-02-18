Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen 148-145 LeBron James dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18. For the first time in All-Star Game history, it wasn't the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference. The players were split up by team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the two highest vote-getters this year. In the end, Team LeBron won 148-145. Hide Caption 1 of 16

DeMar DeRozan drives to the hoop for Team Stephen. He had a team-high 21 points.

The new format split NBA teammates such as Boston's Al Horford, left, and Kyrie Irving.

Victor Oladipo throws down a reverse dunk on a breakaway.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball for Team Stephen. He scored 16 points in the game.

Curry brings the ball up the court. The game was played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Former Oklahoma City teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, seen here high-fiving, were reunited on Team LeBron.

James slams the ball. He finished with a game-high 29 points. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

N.E.R.D performs with NBA mascots during the halftime show.

Andre Drummond, representing Team LeBron, throws down a first-half dunk.

Irving, playing for Team LeBron, is defended by Joel Embiid during the first half. It was the first time Irving played with James since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From left, NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Bill Russell watch the game from courtside.

Irving is defended by Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half.

Fergie sings the National Anthem before the game.

Actor Kevin Hart performs during the pregame ceremonies.