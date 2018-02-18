Norway's Braaten beats strong field to win Olympic men's ski slopestyle

(CNN) Oystein Braaten's boxer shorts have never been luckier.

The Norwegian, who always wears the same lucky underwear during ski finals, had a terrific day on the slopes, topping a strong field to take home an unexpected men's ski slopestyle gold medal.

Braaten's score of 95.00, racked up in his first final run, was enough to keep him ahead of the pack; the USA's Nick Goepper and Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won silver and bronze with best scores of 93.60 and 92.40 respectively.

Nick Goepper of the United States competes during the Men's Ski Slopestyle Final on February 18, 2018.

The event was ultra-competitive from start to finish -- eight of the 12 qualifiers for the final scored more than 90 points. The final results saw the top five finishers all score 90 points or more.

Braaten's golden effort at Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is the first Olympic medal of his career; the Norwegian athlete finished 10th at the Sochi Olympics four years ago.

