Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump says Russians are "laughing their asses off in Moscow" for the way Washington has handled the Russia investigations, following the Department of Justice's charges against Russian nationals last week for allegedly interfering in the 2016 election.

"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!" Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

The President has repeatedly called the investigations into his presidential campaign's potential collusion with Russia a "hoax," but on Sunday, Trump tried to clarify his stance.

"I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said 'it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer,'" Trump tweeted . "The Russian 'hoax' was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!"

Russia has denied any involvement in the election, and Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

