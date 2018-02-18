Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has postponed a planned visit to Israel following criticism for taking expensive flights on the taxpayer dollar, an EPA spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

"We decided to postpone," EPA public affairs officer Liz Bowman said in an email. "The administrator looks forward to going in the future."

The Washington Post was first to report news of the postponement, and people in Israel briefed on Pruitt's plans told the Post he would have arrived Sunday and stayed at a five-star hotel in Jerusalem through Thursday.

The Post said an EPA official previously said Pruitt would visit Israel to tour the nation and "gain an understanding of Israel's unique infrastructure and environmental challenges."

Pruitt has faced criticism for taking expensive flights and staying at luxury hotels more often than his predecessors, but has pushed back on accusations of improper or wasteful spending.

Read More