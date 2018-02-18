(CNN) Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates says he should pay more in taxes and that the government should require other superwealthy people like him to contribute "significantly higher" amounts.

"I need to pay higher taxes," Gates, who is worth over $90 billion, said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

"I've paid more taxes, over $10 billion, than anyone else, but the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes," he said.

Gates, the second richest man in the world after Amazon's Jeff Bezos, didn't mince his words when it came to the GOP tax law, which cut taxes for corporations.

"It was not a progressive tax bill. It was a regressive tax bill," Gates said, arguing that the biggest benefits will be felt by the super-rich, despite the Republicans' insistence that the tax cuts will help America's working and middle classes.

