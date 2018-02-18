For Mueller, this is only the beginning

Asha Rangappa is a senior lecturer at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. She is a former special agent in the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. Follow her @AshaRangappa_. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three Russian entities marks a major turning point in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Critics of Mueller's investigation have been quick to suggest the indictment proves that no collusion took place between the Trump campaign and Russia. President Donald Trump reiterated as much in a string of tweets on Saturday and Sunday, in which he argued yet again "that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems" and that the Russians "are laughing their asses off in Moscow!"

And although this indictment does not make the allegation of Trump campaign collusion explicitly, it may be too early to jump to any definitive conclusions. As a lawyer and former FBI agent who conducted counterintelligence investigations, I believe Mueller achieved five things with this indictment, all of which suggest this is not the end of the story.

1. Neutralizing Russia

The most extraordinary aspect of Mueller's indictment is that it lays out, in great detail, one aspect of a large-scale Russian intelligence operation against the United States. It's not surprising that the FBI uncovered the operation: As part of its counterintelligence mandate, the FBI's job is to identify and disrupt the activities of foreign spies in the United States.

