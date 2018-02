(CNN) A passenger plane flying from Tehran with 66 people aboard crashed in central Iran, local media reported Sunday.

The Aseman Airlines plane was headed to the southwestern city of Yasuj when it crashed near Semirom town, authorities told Iran's Fars News Agency .

An airline official said the flight departed at 7:55 a.m. local time (11.25 p.m. ET Saturday) from Mehrabad airport and disappeared from the radar shortly after that, according to Iranian state media.

Developing story - more to come