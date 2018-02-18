Dog food brands recalled over possible euthanasia drug

(CNN) A drug used to euthanize animals has been found in canned dog food, prompting a recall.

Low levels of the drug pentobarbital were detected in cans of Gravy Train dog food produced by the J.M. Smucker Company, the FDA said in a statement Friday.

Pentobarbital is most commonly used as a sedative, anesthetic or to euthanize animals, it said.

"Pets that eat pet food containing pentobarbital can experience drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth in a jerky manner) and inability to stand. Consuming high levels of pentobarbital can cause coma and death," it said.

The FDA said its preliminary evaluation of the testing results of Gravy Train samples indicated the low levels found were unlikely to pose a health risk to pets.

