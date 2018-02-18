Husband of murdered UK MP steps down from charities amid assault claims

(CNN) Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered British MP Jo Cox, has stepped down from charities he set up in her name, amid allegations of sexual assault.

Cox announced Saturday he was stepping down from the charities More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation after allegations of sexual assault were published in UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday.

The newspaper alleged that Cox assaulted a female colleague at the charity Save the Children in July 2015. It also alleged he assaulted a woman at Harvard University in a separate incident in October the same year.

Cox said in a statement that he did not accept the allegations contained in the 2015 complaint to the police in Cambridge, Massachusetts. However, he did "acknowledge and understand that during my time at Save the Children I made mistakes and behaved in a way that caused some women hurt and offense."

In a Twitter post, Cox said he was stepping down from his public roles at the charities he founded in his wife's memory, adding "my actions were never malicious but they were at times inappropriate."

I take responsibility for my actions and will hold myself to a higher standard in the future. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) February 17, 2018

