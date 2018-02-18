Duchess of Cambridge opts for green as black dresses sweep BAFTAs

(CNN) The Duchess of Cambridge's outfit at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday may have contained a subtle nod of solidarity to those speaking out on gender issues.

Kate Middleton wore a dark green dress and a black sash to the London event, a noticeable variation to informal dress code of black worn on the red carpet by Hollywood's best and brightest.

It was part of the Time's Up movement to bring awareness -- and hopefully an end -- to sexual harassment and gender discrimination, and echoes a similar call to action made at the Golden Globes in January.

The Duchess, who is expecting her third child with the Duke of Cambridge, was called out for her choice of dress by some on social media, but others speculated that the sash may have been Middleton's way of trying find a middle ground.

Duchess of Cambridge being abused by 'feminists' on Twitter for not wearing a black dress at tonight's #BAFTAS.

Apparently, she's not allowed to exercise HER feminist right to wear whatever colour dress she chooses. pic.twitter.com/dJrldJpBph — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 18, 2018

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan came to Middleton's defense on Twitter.

