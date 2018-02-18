(CNN) Director Martin McDonagh's bleak drama about a mother's quest for answers about her daughter's murder struck a nerve with British Academy of Film and Television Arts voters.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won five statues at Sunday's BAFTA film awards, including best film and best British film. (McDonagh has duel British and Irish citizenship.)

The movie also picked up best original screenplay and individual honors for Frances McDormand (best leading actress) and Sam Rockwell (best supporting actor).

McDonagh missed out on best director, losing to Guillermo del Toro for his work on "Shape of Water."

The BAFTA Awards can be a hit-or-miss indicator of what may come at next month's Academy Awards.

