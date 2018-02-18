(CNN) Authorities have removed 23 passengers from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in Australia after a series of brawls, New South Wales police and Carnival said in statements.

Cellphone video from the ship shows passengers tussling with each other, and with security officers, outside a nightclub and by a swimming pool amid shouting and screams from alarmed onlookers.

The video also shows security officers kicking passengers after they were down on the floor.

Carnival said police on Friday removed "a large family group who had been involved in disruptive acts aboard Carnival Legend. Our security team responded in several instances to extremely unruly behavior by these guests."

"One particular altercation in the nightclub began when the group physically attacked other guests. The actions seen on the video by our security team are not in line with our Carnival values and policies."

