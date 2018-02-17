Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)What North Korea's Olympic delegation saw for the first time. How aid money ends up in a terror group's hands. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
California's insurance commissioner launched an investigation into Aetna after learning a former medical director for the insurer admitted under oath he never looked at patients' records when deciding whether to approve or deny care.
Since an ex-US airman shot more than two dozen people in a Texas church in November, the US military has added more than 4,000 names to the nation's list of dishonorably discharged military personnel banned from owning firearms -- a sign of what has been a massive hole in the nation's gun-buying background check system.
Some of the people in North Korea's Olympics delegation to Pyeongchang are seeing a whole new world from the tightly controlled environment they're accustomed to. From food to electricity, here's what they're seeing for the first time.
The murderous al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab is making millions of dollars each year by exploiting foreign aid money from the very Western nations who are trying to eliminate the terror group. A CNN investigation reveals how money given directly by the United Nations to people displaced by conflict and famine is ending up in the hands of Africa's oldest terrorist organization.
An experimental drug from Japan is getting a lot of attention. Other scientists are working on these nonpharmaceutical ways to prevent people from getting sick.
Van Jones writes that while the White House is putting down people of African descent, Hollywood is lifting them up -- spectacularly through the release of "Black Panther." The film, he notes, will elevate the self-esteem of black children around the world for a long time.
Opinion: Don't make Meghan Markle change accent
There are reports that Meghan Markle is having elocution and etiquette lessons. Gary Nunn writes that trying to anglicize Markle goes against the modern image the royal family is trying to cultivate.