(CNN) A 15-year-old boy accused of killing two students in a shooting at a Kentucky high school last month will be tried as an adult, state police said Friday.

A grand jury indicted Gabriel R. Parker on two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault in the January 23 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, police said in a statement.

He was arraigned Friday at the Marshall County Circuit Court. His bond was set at $1.5 million, according to The Courier-Journal in Louisville.

Before the arraignment, Parker was held in a juvenile detention facility and had not been identified.

In Kentucky, a suspect can be charged in an adult court if a judge rules the case meets certain criteria, officials said.

