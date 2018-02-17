Story highlights Marit Bjoergen wins her third medal of PyeongChang 2018

Bjoergen ties Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most-decorated Winter Olympian

The "Iron lady" has chance to break the record later in the Games

(CNN) Marit Bjoergen tied the all-time Winter Olympic record of 13 career medals Saturday as she led Norway to gold in 4x5-kilometer cross-country skiing relay. .

The 37-year-old Bjoergen, nicknamed the "Iron Lady", pulled away from Sweden's Stina Nilsson in the last 500 meters of the race to take gold, with the Norway team clocking a time of 51 minutes, 24.3 seconds at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center.

Bjoergen is now level with legendary compatriot and fellow cross-country skier Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, with the chase to break the record outright still to come later in the Games.

Sweden finished just two seconds behind its neighbor while the Olympic Athletes from Russia took bronze, 43.3 seconds back.

Bjoergen collapsed onto the snow after crossing the finish line before celebrating with her teammates Ingvild Oestberg, Astrid Jacobsen and Ragnhild Haga.

