She finished sixth in the women's Super G

Vonn spoke out against Donald Trump in a 2017 CNN interview

(CNN) Lindsey Vonn had barely finished her first race at PyeongChang 2018 when the online abuse resumed.

One of the most successful female ski racers of all time, Vonn had received comments in December from some people saying they hoped she'd break her neck after she told CNN in an interview she wouldn't visit the White House should she win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

"Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," the 33-year-old American had told CNN's Alpine Edge late last year.

Having missed out on the podium after making a costly mistake on the last turn of Saturday's women's super-G competition, Vonn once again found herself on the receiving end of a stream of negative comments, with some even wishing her physical harm.

The hate tweets prompted US soccer star Julie Foudy to write on Twitter: "I just spent last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country.

