Breaking News

'I sleep well at night,' says skier Lindsey Vonn as she answers hate tweets

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 11:31 AM ET, Sat February 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn

    JUST WATCHED

    Vonn: I won't represent Trump at Winter Games

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(36 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Vonn received abuse on Twitter after competing Saturday
  • She finished sixth in the women's Super G
  • Vonn spoke out against Donald Trump in a 2017 CNN interview

(CNN)Lindsey Vonn had barely finished her first race at PyeongChang 2018 when the online abuse resumed.

One of the most successful female ski racers of all time, Vonn had received comments in December from some people saying they hoped she'd break her neck after she told CNN in an interview she wouldn't visit the White House should she win a medal at the Winter Olympics.
"Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," the 33-year-old American had told CNN's Alpine Edge late last year.
    Having missed out on the podium after making a costly mistake on the last turn of Saturday's women's super-G competition, Vonn once again found herself on the receiving end of a stream of negative comments, with some even wishing her physical harm.
    The hate tweets prompted US soccer star Julie Foudy to write on Twitter: "I just spent last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country.
    Read More
    "She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become?"
    Vonn in action in the super-G event.
    Vonn in action in the super-G event.
    Vonn is consoled at the finish after skiing in the super-G Saturday.
    Vonn is consoled at the finish after skiing in the super-G Saturday.
    READ: I won't be representing US President at Olympics
    Vonn was quick to thank Foudy for her support.
    "It's ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don't like me their loss I guess."
    There was also plenty of support for Vonn, including people wishing her luck in her next race, the women's downhill, on February 21, in which she is a serious gold medal contender.
    Ester Ledecka
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Ester Ledecka
    Hide Caption
    1 of 28
    Marit Bjoergen
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Marit Bjoergen
    Hide Caption
    2 of 28
    Lizzie Yarnold
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Lizzie Yarnold
    Hide Caption
    3 of 28
    Matthias Mayer super G gold sketch Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    4 of 28
    Coy Wire sketch Winter Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    5 of 28
    Yuzuru Hanyu Japan figre skating sketch Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    6 of 28
    North Korean skaters Winter Olympics sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    7 of 28
    Michaela Moioli snowboard cross Olympics sketch2
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    8 of 28
    Pierre Vaultier snowboard cross sketch Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    9 of 28
    Mikaela Shiffrin giant slalom gold winter olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    10 of 28
    Aksel Lund Svindal Winter Olympics downhill Pyeongchang sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    11 of 28
    north korean illustration
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    12 of 28
    Doubles luge sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    13 of 28
    Shuan White sketch Winter Olympics gold medal
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    14 of 28
    Chloe Kim sketch Winter Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    15 of 28
    Marcel Hirscher sketch Winter Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    16 of 28
    Adam Rippon sketch Winter Olympics
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    17 of 28
    mirai nagasu sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    18 of 28
    Red Gerard Olympics cartoon
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    19 of 28
    bloemen new sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    20 of 28
    shiva keshavan drawing
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    shiva keshavan drawing
    Hide Caption
    21 of 28
    Charlotte Kalla
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    22 of 28
    shani davis sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    23 of 28
    Gangnam Style sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    24 of 28
    Kim Yo Jong and US Vice President Mike Pence
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    25 of 28
    Pita Taufatofua sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    26 of 28
    selfie sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    27 of 28
    peace sketch
    Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings
    Hide Caption
    28 of 28
    ledecka sketchMarit Bjoergenyarnold sketchMatthias Mayer super G gold sketch OlympicsCoy Wire sketch Winter OlympicsYuzuru Hanyu Japan figre skating sketch OlympicsNorth Korean skaters Winter Olympics sketchMichaela Moioli snowboard cross Olympics sketch2Pierre Vaultier snowboard cross sketch OlympicsMikaela Shiffrin giant slalom gold winter olympicsAksel Lund Svindal Winter Olympics downhill Pyeongchang sketchnorth korean illustrationDoubles luge sketchShuan White sketch Winter Olympics gold medal Chloe Kim sketch Winter OlympicsMarcel Hirscher sketch Winter OlympicsAdam Rippon sketch Winter Olympicsmirai nagasu sketchRed Gerard Olympics cartoonbloemen new sketchshiva keshavan drawingCharlotte Kallashani davis sketchGangnam Style sketchKim Yo Jong and US Vice President Mike PencePita Taufatofua sketchselfie sketchpeace sketch
    READ: Vonn's Olympic dreams dashed
    Although the online abuse of athletes has long been present in tennis, where disgruntled bettors often take to social media after losing money on matches, it seems to have now crossed over into the Olympics as well.

    'Respect the athletes'

    Earlier in the week, Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin turned her social media accounts to private after receiving online abuse -- including death threats -- after a controversial finish to the women's 500-meter race.
    Boutin had won the bronze medal after South Korean medal hope Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for interfering.
    Short track is one of the most popular sports in South Korea.
    The Korean Herald newspaper reported Boutin's Twitter and Instagram accounts had attracted more than 10,000 comments from Korean fans, attacking the Canadian with abusive messages written both in Korean and in English.
    Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate on his way to winning the gold medal. Hanyu is the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button in 1952.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate on his way to winning the gold medal. Hanyu is the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button in 1952.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    American figure skater Nathan Chen, coming off a disappointing short program on Friday, landed a record six quads -- five of them cleanly -- during his free skate on Saturday. He had the best free skate of the day but still finished out of the medals.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    American figure skater Nathan Chen, coming off a disappointing short program on Friday, landed a record six quads -- five of them cleanly -- during his free skate on Saturday. He had the best free skate of the day but still finished out of the medals.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    Ester Ledecka pulled off a shocking victory in the women&#39;s super-G. Ledecka, a 22-year-old from the Czech Republic, is more known for her &lt;em&gt;snowboarding&lt;/em&gt; -- she was a world champion last year in the parallel giant slalom. But now she is an Olympic champion in skiing after winning the super-G by just 0.01 of a second. Next week, she will make history again as the first Olympic athlete to compete in both snowboarding and Alpine skiing.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Ester Ledecka pulled off a shocking victory in the women's super-G. Ledecka, a 22-year-old from the Czech Republic, is more known for her snowboarding -- she was a world champion last year in the parallel giant slalom. But now she is an Olympic champion in skiing after winning the super-G by just 0.01 of a second. Next week, she will make history again as the first Olympic athlete to compete in both snowboarding and Alpine skiing.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    American skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after her super-G run. She finished tied for sixth after slipping near the end of her run.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    American skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after her super-G run. She finished tied for sixth after slipping near the end of her run.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    American Jordan Greenway gets checked by Russian Nikolai Prokhorkin during the preliminary round of play. The Olympic Athletes from Russia imposed their will in a 4-0 men&#39;s hockey win over the United States.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    American Jordan Greenway gets checked by Russian Nikolai Prokhorkin during the preliminary round of play. The Olympic Athletes from Russia imposed their will in a 4-0 men's hockey win over the United States.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    Great Britain&#39;s Lizzy Yarnold celebrates at the finish line in the women&#39;s skeleton event. She won the gold medal.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold celebrates at the finish line in the women's skeleton event. She won the gold medal.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    Stadium crew members prepare the snow at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Stadium crew members prepare the snow at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    Short-track speedskater John-Henry Krueger celebrates with the American flag after winning silver in the 1,000 meters. Canada&#39;s Samuel Girard won the gold.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Short-track speedskater John-Henry Krueger celebrates with the American flag after winning silver in the 1,000 meters. Canada's Samuel Girard won the gold.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    Ukaine&#39;s Oleksandr Abramenko jumps during the men&#39;s aerial qualifying.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Ukaine's Oleksandr Abramenko jumps during the men's aerial qualifying.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    Great Britain&#39;s Elise Christie, left, and China&#39;s Li Jinyu crash during a short-track semifinal for the 1,500 meters. Christie was taken off the ice on a stretcher.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Great Britain's Elise Christie, left, and China's Li Jinyu crash during a short-track semifinal for the 1,500 meters. Christie was taken off the ice on a stretcher.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    Angelina Golikova, a speedskater from Russia, photobombs teammate Kseniya Sadouskaya and her coach during a practice session.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Angelina Golikova, a speedskater from Russia, photobombs teammate Kseniya Sadouskaya and her coach during a practice session.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    Marit Bjørgen, top, celebrates with Ingvild Flugstad Østberg after Norway won a cross-country relay. With the victory, Bjørgen became the most decorated Winter Olympian ever. She now has 13 Olympic medals, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Marit Bjørgen, top, celebrates with Ingvild Flugstad Østberg after Norway won a cross-country relay. With the victory, Bjørgen became the most decorated Winter Olympian ever. She now has 13 Olympic medals, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    Italian speedskaters practice for the team pursuit race.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Italian speedskaters practice for the team pursuit race.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    A spectator cheers for Norway during a men&#39;s curling match.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    A spectator cheers for Norway during a men's curling match.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    The women&#39;s curling team from China celebrates after a win over Japan.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    The women's curling team from China celebrates after a win over Japan.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    The Olympic rings are reflected in a spectator&#39;s sunglasses before the start of the women&#39;s super-G.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    The Olympic rings are reflected in a spectator's sunglasses before the start of the women's super-G.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    Dominik Kubalik of the Czech Republic shoots the puck against Canada&#39;s Ben Scrivens during a preliminary round hockey game.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Dominik Kubalik of the Czech Republic shoots the puck against Canada's Ben Scrivens during a preliminary round hockey game.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    German figure skater Paul Fentz reacts to his free-skate score.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    German figure skater Paul Fentz reacts to his free-skate score.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    Canadian skier Kim Lamarre competes in the slopestyle competition.
    Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
    Canadian skier Kim Lamarre competes in the slopestyle competition.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    24 Winter Olympics 0217 free skating Yuzuru Hanyu 06 Winter Olympics 0217 free skating Nathan Chen23 Winter Olympics 0217 super-G Ester Ledecka10 Winter Olympics 0217 super-g Lindsey Vonn32 Winter Olympics 0217 Greenway checked34 Winter Olympics 0217 Skeleton Lizzy Yarnold RESTRICTED25 Winter Olympics 0217 ski jump 31 Winter Olympics 0217 1000 meters Krueger33 Winter Olympics 0217 mens aerial 28 Winter Olympics 0217 1500 meters Elise Christie crash27 Winter Olympics 0217 speed skating photobomb29 Winter Olympics 0217 cross country Marit Bjoergen26 Winter Olympics 0217 team pursuit30 Winter Olympics 0217 spectator15 Winter Olympics 0217 curling China Japan08 Winter Olympics 0217 super-g fan13 Winter Olympics 0217 ice hockey preliminary round02 Winter Olympics 0217 free skating Paul Fentz03 Winter Olympics 0217 slopestyle qualification Kim Lamarre
    "The health, safety and security of all our team members is our top priority and as such we are working closely with Speed Skating Canada, our security personnel and the (Canadian police)," the Canadian Olympic team said in a statement.
    International Olympic Committe spokesman Mark Adams added: "None of us can control social media and the public has the right to say what they want but we would ask anyone to respect the athletes and respect their work.
    "These Olympics are about bringing different countries together to compete in a spirit of friendship."