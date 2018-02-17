Vonn's Olympic dreams dashed as Ledecka goes on fairytale run

Story highlights Ledecka is a snowboard specialist

The Czech will compete again on Thursday

"This must be some mistake," she said

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) It was a fairy tale at the women's super-G in Pyeongchang -- but not for Lindsey Vonn.

The greatest female ski racer of all time, one of the favorites for the event, finished sixth in a magnificent race won by snowboard specialist Ester Ledecka.

In one of the biggest shocks of the Games, the Czech pipped reigning champion Anna Veith of Austria to gold by 0.01 seconds.

"This must be some mistake. That they're going to switch the time for some others," the 22-year-old told reporters immediately after her victory.

"I am so surprised about all of it. I'm really trying to win and do a good run every time but I didn't really realize that this really can happen."

Read More