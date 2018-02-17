Vonn's Olympic dreams dashed as Ledecka goes on fairytale run

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) It was a fairy tale at the women's super-G in PyeongChang -- but not for Lindsey Vonn.

The greatest female ski racer of all time, one of the favorites for the event, finished sixth in a magnificent race won by Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.

Ledecka was the 26th skier to compete, making her victory all the more surprising as it's usually harder to ski down a course later in the race, after previous skiers have chewed up the course on their way down.

Ledecka competes in the women's super-G Saturday.

Ledecka pipped reigning gold medalist Anna Veith of Austria to gold by a hair thin 0.01-second margin.

Veith looked set to become the first woman to defend an Olympic super-G title until Ledeka's sensational run, clocked at one minute 21.11 seconds.

