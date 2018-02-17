(CNN) Mitt Romney declared his bid for the US Senate from Utah on Friday. Despite being a fellow Republican, Romney is expected to be a thorn in President Donald Trump's side. Romney refused to endorse Trump during the 2016 campaign and, although he didn't reference the President by name, Romney made it clear with a number of references (such as to immigration) in his campaign announcement that he comes from a different wing of the Republican Party than Trump.

Romney couldn't have chosen a better state to be an anti-Trump Republican than Utah.

Of course, it's not just the fact that Utah Republicans aren't the biggest fans of Trump that makes the state friendly territory for Romney. It's that Utah is heavily Republican. Over the course of 2017, Republicans and independents who lean Republican made up 57% of Utah adults in Gallup polling . Democrats and independents who lean Democratic made up only 29% of Utah adults. That 27 percentage point Republican lead was just behind North Dakota and Utah for the most Republican states in the nation.

Romney's path becomes clear when you realize the disparity between how Republican Utah is and how it feels about Trump. When you compare Trump's net approval rating (approval rating minus disapproval rating) with the Republican margin in party identification, Trump is really underperforming.

Trump had a net approval rating of just +1 percentage point in Utah during 2017, according to Gallup . That's a 26 percentage point difference with the Republican party identification edge. And while Trump tended to underperform the party identification in most states, he averaged just a 9-point difference. The 26-point gap in Utah was the largest of any state.

The bottom line is that Romney is running in the perfect state to be a anti-Trump Republican. He's in a strong position to take advantage of the the fact that 39% of Utah voters held an unfavorable view of both Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016. No other state came anywhere close to as many people disliking both of them.