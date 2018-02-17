Former Russian ambassador to US calls allegations of Russian meddling 'hunting spree'

Washington (CNN) The former Russian ambassador to the US called the allegations that Russia meddled in the US election part of a "hunting spree" and says it has "spoiled the trust" between the two nations.

"I have seen so many allegations and indictments in recent years towards Russians. Our American colleagues launched some kind of hunting spree throughout the world on Russian computer wizards," Sergey Kislyak said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. "It's something that has spoiled the trust between us even before you came up with the new allegations."

His comments come a day after the US Justice Department announced it had charged 13 Russian nationals with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Special counsel Robert Mueller also indicted three Russian entities. Additionally, three defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants with aggravated identity theft.

Mueller is currently investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and is looking into any potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign associates and Russia. But Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion -- including in a tweet on Friday after the DOJ announced the indictments.

"Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!" Trump wrote on Twitter.