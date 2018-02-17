LeBron James: 'I am more than an athlete'

(CNN) LeBron James extended his feud Saturday with a Fox News host after she made comments about his grammar and diction while complaining about his political beliefs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward responded again in his days-long back-and-forth with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who took to her show on Thursday to tell James that he should "shut up and dribble."

Late Friday, James issued a response in the form of a photo uploaded to his Instagram account that read "I am more than an athlete" and included the hashtag "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

At an NBA news conference on Saturday, James reiterated his stance, telling reporters that he and fellow players "will definitely not shut up and dribble."

LeBron James blows off Fox News host: "I will definitely not 'shut up and dribble.' I mean too much to society." pic.twitter.com/qF3SqfO0ug — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 17, 2018

"Everything I've been saying is correct—for her to have that type of reaction," James said.

