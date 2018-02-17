LeBron James: 'I am more than an athlete'

(CNN) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James appears to be engaged in a feud with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who took to her show on Thursday to tell James that he should "shut up and dribble."

Late Friday, James issued a response in the form of a photo uploaded to his Instagram account that read "I am more than an athlete" and included the hashtag "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

Ingraham's attacks were made in response to a recent UNINTERRUPTED video podcast that featured James and fellow basketball star Kevin Durant. The podcast's host, Cari Champion, asked the two players how they would describe the current climate for politically-engaged athletes.

James, who last year called the President a "bum" on Twitter, said the climate "is hot." Going a step further, he said Trump is "someone who doesn't understand the people—and really don't give a [expletive] about the people."

That comment seemed to anger Ingraham, who called James' view a "barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical take on President Trump."

