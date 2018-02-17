McMaster: Evidence of Russian meddling is 'now really incontrovertible'

Washington (CNN) Evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is "now really incontrovertible," White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Saturday.

"As you can see with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now really incontrovertible and available in the public domain, whereas in the past it was difficult to attribute for a couple of reasons," McMaster said while speaking at the Munich Security Conference just a day after the Justice Department announced several indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference.

McMaster has said previously it had been difficult to say definitively because "technically it was difficult" but "also you didn't want to divulge your intelligence capabilities."

"But now that this is in the arena of a law enforcement investigation it's going to be very apparent to everyone," McMaster said.

He said that despite the evidence Russia attempted to interfere, he believed it may "reevaluate what it's doing," adding, "All that has done is appeal to those big fringes while uniting all of our politics actually against Russia and Russian interference."

