(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from February 11 through February 17.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Broward Health North Hospital, where many of the victims of Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are being treated. The Trumps visited Friday "to pay their respects and thank the medical professionals for their life-saving assistance" in response to shooting, the White House said.

The official portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama was also unveiled Monday at the National Portrait Gallery. The former first lady chose Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald to make the portrait. Sherald is an African-American artist whose portraits tend to underscore themes of social justice. Sherald often paints black skin tones in gray as a way to take away the "color" of her subjects.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives at a closed-door meeting Thursday with the House Intelligence Committee. The top Democrat on the committee said Friday it's likely that Bannon will be held in contempt of Congress after refusing to answer questions before the panel. Republican Rep. Mike Conaway, who runs the panel's Russia investigation, declined to say whether Bannon should be held in contempt.

Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates departs the courthouse in Washington with his lawyer Wednesday. Gates is finalizing a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's office, indicating he's poised to cooperate in the investigation, according to sources familiar with the case. Once a plea deal is in place, Gates would become the third known cooperator in Mueller's probe. Gates pleaded not guilty on October 30 to Mueller's indictment alongside Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The President and first lady arrive in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday to meet with the victims of the Parkland mass shooting, as well law enforcement officials and first responders.

FBI Director Christopher Wray appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday for a hearing on worldwide threats. Wray upended the White House's timeline about when it learned of domestic abuse allegations leveled against now-former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Copies of Trump's fiscal year 2019 budget request, An American Budget, are displayed at the Government Publishing Office library in Washington on Monday. The Trump administration outlined its policy priorities in the budget, calling for billions of dollars to fight the opioid epidemic, secure the country's borders and overhaul safety net programs.

Sen. Susan Collins talks to Sen. Joe Manchin as Sen. Jeff Flake looks on during a news conference at Capitol Hill on Thursday. The Senate failed to advance a bipartisan deal that would have paired a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children with $25 billion in border security and some other measures, leaving talks seemingly back at square one.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attends a news conference Thursday, the day after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Pelosi said Congress has a "moral responsibility to take common-sense action to prevent the daily tragedy of gun violence in communities across America."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a regional summit in Kuwait City with members of the US-led coalition fighting ISIS on Tuesday to discuss the reconstruction of Iraq after the defeat of ISIS. Baghdad estimates reconstruction will cost $88 billion. Tillerson visited Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey during his Middle East tour this week.

Vice President Mike Pence looks at an exhibit during his visit to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday. The President and first lady hosted a reception Tuesday at the White House honoring Black History Month

National Sheriffs' Association President Harold Eavenson looks on as President Trump speaks during a meeting with the association in the White House on Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Leader Chuck Schumer speaks after he was introduced by his Republican counterpart , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville on Monday. While the two men acknowledged their differences following a year of bitter fighting between the two parties in Congress, they attempted to keep the message in the event focused on the recent two-year budget deal they struck and the immigration debate on the Senate floor. The Senate failed to advance an immigration deal on Thursday.

