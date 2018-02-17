What do the gun violence debate and 2016 election have in common?

Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN and The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The news that a federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russians over interference in the 2016 US election comes on the heels of what would seem to be a totally unrelated event -- the mass shooting in a Florida school. The indictments were over alleged meddling in the presidential election, but Russia's efforts to undermine US democracy may extend well beyond that. Russia appears to be stoking divisions on the acrimonious subject of gun violence, one where America's system of government appears to be failing.

The indictment lays out in spine-chilling detail the extent to which the Kremlin mobilized to destabilize US democracy. A secretive, Russian technology company, the Internet Research Agency, sought to "sow discord in the US political system."

If the Kremlin finds discord in America useful, what could be more helpful than the fallout from gun violence?

If foreign adversaries killed even a small fraction of the victims of gun violence in America, the United States would shift into emergency mode. Select committees would convene, the president would vow to destroy whoever did it, and leaders of both parties would rush to action, doing whatever is necessary to prevent it from happening again.

Instead, after the mass shooting in Florida, America's leaders reverted to the same unproductive routine: Republicans offered condolences, downplaying the role of guns, and Democrats pleaded for action, while most Americans experienced the seething brew of sorrow, anger and exasperation at the paralysis.