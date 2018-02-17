Karachi, Pakistan (CNN) A Pakistani man was sentenced to death Saturday for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl whose killing last month led to widespread protests.

Imran Ali, 24, was found guilty by a court in Lahore on four counts of murder, abduction, rape and sodomy of a minor.

Zainab Ansari 's body was found dumped in garbage close to her home in the city of Kasur, in eastern Punjab province, authorities said.

The Prosecutor General of Punjab, Eihtesham Qadir Shah, announced the court's verdict at a televised news conference. The trial lasted four days, he said.

A series of attacks on girls in Kasur over the past two years have left parents angry and afraid to let their daughters leave the house.

