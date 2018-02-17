13 killed in Mexico after helicopter crashes as officials tour quake area

(CNN) A military helicopter carrying officials surveying earthquake damage crashed Friday night in the southeastern Mexican state of Oaxaca, killing at least 13 people, Mexican officials said.

Twelve people died at the site of the crash in Santiago Jamiltepec, while another person died in the hospital, the state attorney general's office said. Three of the dead were children, the office said. Fifteen others were injured.

It is unclear how many of the victims were on the helicopter and how many were on the ground.

Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida and Oaxaca's governor, Alejandro Murat, were flying near the quake's epicenter to evaluate damage when the helicopter crashed. Both men survived and only suffered "slight concussions," the Interior Ministry tweeted.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake and a magnitude 5.8 aftershock -- both with epicenters in Oaxaca state -- struck the region Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

