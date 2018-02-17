(CNN) A military helicopter carrying officials surveying earthquake damage crashed in southeastern Mexico on Friday night, killing two people on the ground, the interior ministry said.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a magnitude 5.8 aftershock -- both with epicenters in Oaxaca state -- struck the region Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Mexico's Interior Minister, Alfonso Navarrete Prida, and Oaxaca's governor, Alejandro Murat, were flying near the epicenters to evaluate the damage when the helicopter crashed. Both men survived and only suffered "slight concussions," the Interior Ministry tweeted.

"We continue to evaluate the severity of those injured," the statement added.

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto said the crash took place while the helicopter was landing.

Read More