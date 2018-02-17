(CNN) A Mexican military helicopter crashed, killing two people on the ground in southeastern Mexico Friday night as authorities surveyed the damage caused by an earthquake, the country's interior ministry said.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake and a magnitude 5.8 aftershock -- both with epicenters in the state of Oaxaca -- struck the region Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Mexico's Interior Minister, Alfonso Navarrete Prida, and Oaxaca's governor, Alejandro Murat, were flying near the quake's epicenters Friday, evaluating the damage when the helicopter crashed. Both men survived and they only suffered "slight concussions," the Interior Ministry tweeted.

"We continue to evaluate the severity of those injured," the statement added.

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto said the crash took place while the helicopter was landing.

