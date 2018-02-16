After taste of spring, weekend snow to blanket the Northeast

Story highlights Snow for much of the Northeast Saturday

4-7 inches of snow, but not for everyone

(CNN) Enjoy the early warmth as long as you can on Friday. For much of the eastern US, Thursday felt like spring.

The season is still winter and winter returns Saturday, with a quick burst of snow blanketing the Northeast coast from Washington to Boston.

About 30 million people are already in a winter storm watch, including Boston and New York City.

The National Weather Service issues a watch when they believe significant winter weather is possible in the next 48 hours.

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Much of the Tri-State Area Saturday Night pic.twitter.com/3Ig1goDl0Q — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 16, 2018

Read More