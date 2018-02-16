(CNN) Police who responded to a report of gunfire at Highline Community College in Washington state found no evidence weapons had been fired, authorities said Friday afternoon.

"The emergency condition is over and law enforcement have given the all clear," the college said on its Facebook page. The campus was closed for the rest of the day.

The school in Des Moines, a few miles south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, was put on lockdown Friday morning after reports of gunfire, the college said in Facebook posts and automated phone recordings.

Jarod Kasner with the Kent Police Department said that the search was finished and police "have found no injuries or indications of weapons being fired."

Capt. Kyle Ohashi with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said officers found no gunshell casings, holes in the wall or other evidence of a shooting.

