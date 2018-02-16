Highline College in Washington state on lockdown after reports of gunfire

(CNN) Highline College in Washington state is on lockdown after reports of gunfire on the campus south of Seattle, the college said Friday morning in Facebook posts and automated phone recordings.

"They're looking for and trying to confirm that shots were fired," said Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson, whose agency was asked to shut down a portion of Interstate 5 near the campus while other agencies investigate the reports.

"They (police) are essentially setting up a perimeter. There is no confirmation that we know of," Johnson said.

Police in Renton, Washington, near the Highline campus, said they were among the agencies responding to the reports.

