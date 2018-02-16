These young survivors of the Parkland shooting give voice to a nation's outrage

They should be worrying about their grades or where they're going to college.

Instead, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida were shot at, packed into closets to avoid the unrelenting spray of bullets and ushered out of their classrooms -- hands above their heads, by police in military-style gear.

As the nation grapples with the mass shooting in Parkland, the young survivors of Wednesday's massacre have raised their voices in outrage to demand action from lawmakers, from President Donald Trump, and from any other adult with power who can do something to make this stop

David Hogg, senior

David Hogg, a student journalist, took out his phone to document his classmates hiding in the dark, waiting for first responders. His little sister, a freshman, was also hiding across campus. She lost two of her best friends.

This is not just another mass shooting. No shooting is just another mass shooting. This needs to be a turning point. This shooting was the result of a number of situations and individuals, but action can still and should still be taken to prevent something like this from happening. People in Congress, people in state legislatures, just lawmakers in general, need to stand up and not let these political divisions prevent them from saving children's lives. Cause this can happen and it will happen again if they just make false promises and don't take action. Because ideas without action remain ideas, and when that happens, children die.

