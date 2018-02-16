These young survivors of the Parkland shooting give voice to a nation's outrage

They should be worrying about their grades or where they're going to college.

Instead, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida were shot at, packed into closets to avoid the unrelenting spray of bullets and ushered out of their classrooms -- hands above their heads, by police in military-style gear.

As the nation grapples with the mass shooting in Parkland, the young survivors of Wednesday's massacre have raised their voices in outrage to demand action from lawmakers, from President Donald Trump, and from any other adult with power who can do something to make this stop

Emma Gonzalez, senior

Emma Gonzalez, sitting on the floor of a dark auditorium, was convinced the shooting was a drill. When it was clear what was unfolding, she comforted some of the students around her before first responders opened the doors and told them to run.

We're going to make sure these debates that happen in the House of Representatives and stuff like that, they go through in our favor to make sure that we are safe. I know there was supposed to be a debate or a talk (on concealed-weapons license applications and background checks), and I know that was postponed today. And I want to make sure that the students who were involved make sure that that talk doesn't ever happen. That we do not decrease the regulation on guns, that rifles of this caliber are not to be sold.

