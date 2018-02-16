5 things for February 16: Florida massacre, immigration, Rick Gates, S. Africa, flu

(CNN) The victims and families affected by the Florida high school shooting have great needs right now. Here's how you can help them. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Florida high school shooting

2. Immigration

3. Russia investigation

Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates is finalizing a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's office, indicating he's poised to cooperate in the investigation, according to sources familiar with the case. Gates has already spoken to Mueller's team about his case and has been in plea negotiations for about a month.

He's had what criminal lawyers call a "Queen for a Day" interview, in which a defendant answers any questions from the prosecutors' team, including about his own case and other potential criminal activity he witnessed. Gates' cooperation could be another building block for Mueller in a possible case against President Donald Trump or key members of his team.

4. South Africa

Say hello to Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's new President. He was confirmed just hours after former President Jacob Zuma stepped down. Ramaphosa pledged to be a "servant of our people." He's spoken out against corruption, noteworthy because it was years of corruption-related scandals that drove Zuma from office. Ramaphosa was a trade union leader during the days of apartheid and was the chief negotiator for Nelson Mandela, who thought so much of Ramaphosa that he wanted him to succeed him when his historic presidency ended.

5. Flu vaccine

Got the flu shot but still got sick? You're not alone. The CDC says this year's flu vaccine has only been about 36% effective. But it's still a good idea to get the shot, the agency says, because if you do get sick, it's likely to be less severe and not last as long. This has been a particularly difficult flu season, especially for children. Sixty-three children in the US have died from the flu; three-quarters of them had not been vaccinated.

WINTER OLYMPICS

FIGURE SKATING: American figure skater Nathan Chen had a disappointing outing in the men's short program, while defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan wowed the crowd with his performance.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

I dos and I don'ts

Thanks a lot, young'un

Ready to feel really old? Watch this 17-year-old Olympic gold medalist fail to recognize any of these classic '90s tunes.

Meal makeover

Catch some air

What will passenger plane travel be like in 2068 ? We could be flying all electric, and there may not be a pilot.

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Finally ... 'Black Panther'!!

AND FINALLY ...

Picture perfect