Doctor who treated Florida shooting victims: 'When is it going to stop?'

(CNN) The victims were pale and terrified. Some were in tears, others didn't say a word. Some were afraid they were dying, others were already gone.

As doctors and nurses came face to face with the carnage from the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead, they put their feelings aside and rushed to save lives.

Medics in three area hospitals -- Broward Health North, Broward Health Medical and Broward Health Coral Springs -- treated more than a dozen people injured when a gunman targeted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The first hours were a scramble for the doctors, with victims coming in almost at the same time.

"It was challenging because you don't see young kids being shot and dying in front of you," said Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, medical director of trauma services at Broward Health North.

