Al Qaeda operative sentenced to life in prison

(CNN) Al Qaeda operative Ibrahim Suleiman Adnan Adam Harun was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in New York City.

He was convicted in US District Court in March 2017 for participating in lethal attacks against US and coalition troops in Afghanistan and for attempting to bomb the US Embassy in Nigeria.

He'd been charged with multiple terrorism offenses, including conspiracy to murder American military personnel and providing material support to al Qaeda.

"With the sentence handed down today, our justice system has once again held accountable an al-Qaeda operative for his terrorist activities, ensuring that he will spend the rest of his life in prison," acting Assistant Attorney General O'Callaghan said, according to a Justice Department news release.

The government painted a picture of Harun as a "dedicated and early soldier of bin Laden's al Qaeda," according to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, saying he traveled from Saudi Arabia to Afghanistan before the 9/11 attacks and trained with al Qaeda.

