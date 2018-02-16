Breaking News

Favorite Mikaela Shiffrin misses out on slalom medal at Olympics

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Fri February 16, 2018

The skiing program is one of the most hotly contested of any Winter Olympics, and PyeongChang 2018 is no different. In a big upset in the women&#39;s slalom, US favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending champion, missed out on a medal a day after winning gold in the giant slalom.
The skiing program is one of the most hotly contested of any Winter Olympics, and PyeongChang 2018 is no different. In a big upset in the women's slalom, US favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending champion, missed out on a medal a day after winning gold in the giant slalom.
Instead, Frida Hansdotter of Sweden claimed her first ever Olympic medal, becoming the third Swede to win slalom gold.
Instead, Frida Hansdotter of Sweden claimed her first ever Olympic medal, becoming the third Swede to win slalom gold.
In the men&#39;s super-G, Austria&#39;s Matthias Mayer grabbed gold, breaking Norway&#39;s 16-year grip on the title. Mayer won downhill gold in Sochi. His father Helmut clinched silver in the inaugural Olympic super-G in Calgary in 1988.
In the men's super-G, Austria's Matthias Mayer grabbed gold, breaking Norway's 16-year grip on the title. Mayer won downhill gold in Sochi. His father Helmut clinched silver in the inaugural Olympic super-G in Calgary in 1988.
Mikaela Shiffrin was set to be the standout star of the Games after she took her first gold, and the second of her career, in the giant slalom.
Mikaela Shiffrin was set to be the standout star of the Games after she took her first gold, and the second of her career, in the giant slalom.
Norway&#39;s Ragnhild Mowinckel won giant slalom silver for her first Olympic medal, finishing 0.39 seconds behind Shiffrin.
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won giant slalom silver for her first Olympic medal, finishing 0.39 seconds behind Shiffrin.
Italy&#39;s Federica Brignone took bronze, becoming the first Italian woman in 16 years to win an alpine skiing medal.
Italy's Federica Brignone took bronze, becoming the first Italian woman in 16 years to win an alpine skiing medal.
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway made history in the men&#39;s downhill on day six, becoming the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion at the age of 35.
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway made history in the men's downhill on day six, becoming the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion at the age of 35.
Svindal&#39;s gold was Norway&#39;s first ever Olympic downhill gold. His teammate Kjetil Jansrud took silver, finishing just 0.12 seconds adrift.
Svindal's gold was Norway's first ever Olympic downhill gold. His teammate Kjetil Jansrud took silver, finishing just 0.12 seconds adrift.
Swiss world champion Beat Feuz finished 0.18 seconds behind Svindal, taking bronze.
Swiss world champion Beat Feuz finished 0.18 seconds behind Svindal, taking bronze.
Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher won his first Olympic gold in the alpine combined on day four. The 28-year-old has competed in three Winter Games but his previous best was a silver in Sochi.
Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher won his first Olympic gold in the alpine combined on day four. The 28-year-old has competed in three Winter Games but his previous best was a silver in Sochi.
France&#39;s Alexis Pinturault won his second Olympic medal, adding silver in the combined to the bronze he won in giant slalom in Sochi four years ago.
France's Alexis Pinturault won his second Olympic medal, adding silver in the combined to the bronze he won in giant slalom in Sochi four years ago.
Another Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet won bronze -- a pleasant surprise after recording the 29th fastest time in the opening downhill leg.
Another Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet won bronze -- a pleasant surprise after recording the 29th fastest time in the opening downhill leg.
Russian Pavel Trikhichev suffers a fall after clipping a gate during the alpine combined downhill. He was the sole Olympic Athlete from Russia to compete in the event.
Russian Pavel Trikhichev suffers a fall after clipping a gate during the alpine combined downhill. He was the sole Olympic Athlete from Russia to compete in the event.
(CNN)Less than 24 hours after her triumph in the giant slalom came a reminder that Olympic titles do not come easily, not even for phenomenal talents like Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 22-year-old defending champion, the overwhelming favorite, missed out on a medal in the slalom, finishing fourth to end her dream of becoming the first skier to win successive Olympic gold medals in the event.
Having already withdrawn from Saturday's super-G, the talented all-rounder -- set to compete in all five Alpine events before these Games began -- may now only race in next week's alpine combined.
    She told reporters that she would decide on whether she would take part in Wednesday's downhill once she had trained on the course.
    "The downhill decision is going to based basically on how everyone does on the training runs," the American told reporters. "I'm ready to see the downhill course and see how I feel."
    Dominant force in slalom

    With three slalom world titles and 30 World Cup slalom victories to her name, including five this season, it seemed Shiffrin could not lose. But on the biggest stage of all came an untimely reminder.
    "Every single loss that I've ever had I remember that feeling so thoroughly it's like a piece of my heart breaks off and I can never get it back and today is no different to that," she said.
    Frida Hansdotter clinched her first Olympic medal and became the third Swede to win slalom gold, while Wendy Holdener of Switzerland took silver and Austria's Katharina Gallhuber, a former world junior champion, took a surprise bronze.
    In the aftermath of the unexpected result at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, the focus remained on Shiffrin with the most talented skier of her generation negotiating a maze of TV crews and reporters to explain her disappointing performance.
    "I don't have an explanation," said the 2017 World Cup overall champion.
    "For sure I'm going to be going back and evaluating the whole day, my whole team, everybody who's around me, they know me the best, and we'll all figure what happened and try to avoid that kind of thing in the future."

    Vomiting at the start gate

    Before her first run, which had left her 0.48 seconds behind leader Holdener, Shiffrin vomited at the start gate.
    She has a history of throwing up before races because of nerves, but speaking to reporters immediately after her opener she said it had "almost felt like a virus," only to later say she was "pretty sure" it was just nerves.
    American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is consoled after finishing fourth in the slalom -- her best event and the event she won four years ago at the Olympics. She had won the giant slalom a day before.
    American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is consoled after finishing fourth in the slalom -- her best event and the event she won four years ago at the Olympics. She had won the giant slalom a day before.
    China&#39;s Xu Mengtao crashes during the aerials final.
    China's Xu Mengtao crashes during the aerials final.
    US hockey player Ryan Donato, back center, celebrates one of his two goals against Slovakia. The Americans won 2-1 for their first victory of these Olympics.
    US hockey player Ryan Donato, back center, celebrates one of his two goals against Slovakia. The Americans won 2-1 for their first victory of these Olympics.
    A fan attends the men&#39;s hockey game between Slovenia and the Olympic athletes from Russia.
    A fan attends the men's hockey game between Slovenia and the Olympic athletes from Russia.
    A fan watches British skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold.
    A fan watches British skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold.
    Liubov Nikitina, a freestyle skier from Russia, competes in the aerials.
    Liubov Nikitina, a freestyle skier from Russia, competes in the aerials.
    Slovenia&#39;s Sabahudin Kovacevic reacts during the game against the Olympic athletes from Russia. The Russians won 8-2.
    Slovenia's Sabahudin Kovacevic reacts during the game against the Olympic athletes from Russia. The Russians won 8-2.
    Dutch speedskater Esmee Visser celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the 5,000 meters. It is the Netherlands&#39; sixth gold of these Games -- all in speedskating.
    Dutch speedskater Esmee Visser celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the 5,000 meters. It is the Netherlands' sixth gold of these Games -- all in speedskating.
    A referee jumps onto the net to avoid play during the hockey game between Slovakia and the United States.
    A referee jumps onto the net to avoid play during the hockey game between Slovakia and the United States.
    Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, the Olympic gold medalist in 2014, got his title defense off to a great start with a short program that received the second-highest score of all time.
    Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, the Olympic gold medalist in 2014, got his title defense off to a great start with a short program that received the second-highest score of all time.
    Young skaters pick up gifts thrown onto the ice for Hanyu.
    Young skaters pick up gifts thrown onto the ice for Hanyu.
    American Nathan Chen was expected to challenge Hanyu for the gold, but he fell at the start of his short program and then stumbled a couple more times.
    American Nathan Chen was expected to challenge Hanyu for the gold, but he fell at the start of his short program and then stumbled a couple more times.
    Adam Rippon reacts after performing his short program on the first day of men&#39;s figure skating. He was the highest-scoring American but still has a long way to go to be in medal contention.
    Adam Rippon reacts after performing his short program on the first day of men's figure skating. He was the highest-scoring American but still has a long way to go to be in medal contention.
    Tonga&#39;s Pita Taufatofua, right, hugs Morocco&#39;s Samir Azzimani after finishing the 15-kilometer freestyle. Taufatofua is most known for going shirtless during the last two opening ceremonies. He competed in taekwondo at the Rio Summer Games in 2016.
    Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, right, hugs Morocco's Samir Azzimani after finishing the 15-kilometer freestyle. Taufatofua is most known for going shirtless during the last two opening ceremonies. He competed in taekwondo at the Rio Summer Games in 2016.
    Italy&#39;s Michela Moioli finishes first in the snowboard cross final.
    Italy's Michela Moioli finishes first in the snowboard cross final.
    Norwegian skip Thomas Ulsrud throws a stone during a curling match against South Korea.
    Norwegian skip Thomas Ulsrud throws a stone during a curling match against South Korea.
    Korean performers parade in the Gangneung Olympic Park.
    Korean performers parade in the Gangneung Olympic Park.
    Austria&#39;s Matthias Mayer won gold in the super-G just a few days after a spectacular crash in the combined event. It&#39;s the second Olympic gold for Mayer, who won the downhill in 2014.
    Austria's Matthias Mayer won gold in the super-G just a few days after a spectacular crash in the combined event. It's the second Olympic gold for Mayer, who won the downhill in 2014.
    American John Shuster competes in curling.
    American John Shuster competes in curling.
    Supporters of Team USA cheer during the men&#39;s hockey game against Slovakia.
    Supporters of Team USA cheer during the men's hockey game against Slovakia.
    Spain&#39;s Javier Fernandez finished second after skating his short program. The competition ends Saturday.
    Spain's Javier Fernandez finished second after skating his short program. The competition ends Saturday.
    Cross-country skier Dario Cologna, representing Switzerland, celebrates after winning gold in the 15-kilometer freestyle for the third straight Olympics.
    Cross-country skier Dario Cologna, representing Switzerland, celebrates after winning gold in the 15-kilometer freestyle for the third straight Olympics.
    Japan&#39;s Keiji Tanaka falls during his short program.
    Japan's Keiji Tanaka falls during his short program.
    South Korea&#39;s Yun Sung-bin -- rocking a sweet Iron Man mask -- delighted the home crowd with gold in the men&#39;s skeleton. It&#39;s the first medal that South Korea has ever won in a sliding event.
    South Korea's Yun Sung-bin -- rocking a sweet Iron Man mask -- delighted the home crowd with gold in the men's skeleton. It's the first medal that South Korea has ever won in a sliding event.
    Athletes compete in a snowboard cross semifinal. From left are Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria, Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States and Loccoz Nelly Moenne of France.
    Athletes compete in a snowboard cross semifinal. From left are Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria, Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States and Loccoz Nelly Moenne of France.
    North Korean cheerleaders perform while watching the first run of the women&#39;s slalom.
    North Korean cheerleaders perform while watching the first run of the women's slalom.
    'I'm the best slalom skier in the world'

    Further errors during the second run meant that Shiffrin was never in contention for gold, finishing with a combined time of 1:39.03 -- 0.40 seconds behind Hansdotter.
    Shriffin seized gold in the giant slalom Thursday, her second Olympic title four years after she became the youngest Olympian to win the slalom in Sochi aged 18.
    Usually in bed by 8.30 p.m., Shiffrin said she did not get to bed until 10 p.m. because of the giant slalom medal ceremony.
    She admitted that the emotion of Thursday's win had impacted on her performance in the slalom.
    "I let myself feel too much yesterday [Thursday]," she said.
    "It's like peaks and valleys. I had too much of a peak yesterday and too much of a valley today.
    "When you have two races in a row it's important to keep that mental energy stable and I didn't really do that so all of the tools that I have that make me feel equipped to handle whatever pressure I feel I didn't have anymore."
    Shiffrin struggled to explain her performance in the slalom.
    Shriffin said she managed to control her nerves for her second run, but didn't feel herself on her skis.
    "My mentality was definitely better in the second run. I didn't puke. I was feeling much more in control of myself, but after how I skied in my first run I just wasn't there," she said.
    "I'm more disappointed with how I felt on my skis than being in fourth. I know I'm the best slalom skier in the world. What I did in the race wasn't anywhere close to that, not even close to what I was doing in my free skiing but the race is what counts."
    The 32-year-old Hansdotter has won four World Cup slaloms and 31 podium places in a career which began in 2009.
    "It's nice for me to beat her for once, because she has been beating me so many times," she said of Shiffrin after emulating countrywoman Anja Paerson's slalom gold in 2006.

    Super-G gold for Mayer

    Austria&#39;s Matthias Mayer added super-G gold to his downhill title form Sochi.
    He won downhill gold in Sochi and now Austraian Matthias Mayer has added silver in super-G at PyeongChang 2018.
    The Austrian, ninth in Thursday's downhill, put down a storming run under clear skies at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre to beat Swiss Beat Feuz, bronze medalist in the downhill, by 0.13 seconds.
    Norway's Kjetil Jansrud clinched bronze to add to his downhill silver from South Korea but downhill champion Aksel Lund Svindal, who became the oldest Olympic skiing gold medalist at the age of 35, could only finish fourth.
    Mayer broke the Norwegian straneghold on the Olympic super-G which stretches back to his countryman Hermann Maier's win in Nagano in 1998.
    Jansrud, Svindal and Kjetil Andre Aamodt (twice) have won in the intervening years.
    Mayer's father Helmut won a silver medal in the inaugural super-G at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada in 1988.