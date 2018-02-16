Mikaela Shiffrin misses out on slalom medal at Winter Olympics

Story highlights Shiffrin won giant slalom gold Thursday

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after her triumph in the giant slalom came a reminder that Olympic titles do not come easily, not even for phenomenal talents like Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 22-year-old defending champion, the overwhelming favorite, missed out on a medal in the slalom, finishing fourth to end her dream of becoming the first skier to win successive Olympic gold medals in the event.

Having already withdrawn from Saturday's super-G, the talented all-rounder -- set to compete in all five Alpine events before these Games began -- may now only race in next week's alpine combined.

She told reporters that she would decide on whether she would take part in Wednesday's downhill once she had trained on the course.

"The downhill decision is going to based basically on how everyone does on the training runs," the American told reporters. "I'm ready to see the downhill course and see how I feel."