Mikaela Shiffrin misses out on slalom medal at Winter Olympics

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after her triumph in the giant slalom came a reminder that Olympic titles do not come easily, even for phenomenal talents like Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 22-year-old American skier missed out on a medal in the slalom, ending her dream of winning four Olympic golds in this Winter Games.

Shiffrin finished fourth, behind gold medal winner Frida Hansdotter of Sweden. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland took the silver and Austria's Katharina Gallhuber bronze.

Shiffrin went into the event as overwhelming favorite in a sport she has dominated for four years, but after a mediocre performance in the first run she was left with too much of a deficit to make up.

The American vomited at the start gate of the first run, which she ended in fourth place, saying it "almost felt like a virus kind of puking, less about nerves."

