The Jamaican women's bobsled team needed a sled when its coach left. A beer company stepped up

(CNN) In just the nick of time, the Jamaican women's bobsled team appears to have secured a sled ahead of the group's Olympic debut.

And it comes with the help of Red Stripe.

A spokesperson for Heineken USA, which has Red Stripe as part of its portfolio, told CNN on Friday that the work is in progress to secure Jamaica a bobsled.

"We're hopeful to have this finalized as quickly as possible," Bjorn Trowery said to CNN in an email. "We have been working with the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation to get the final price, but the team will have their sled."

Official training heats for women's bobsleigh start this weekend.

