Gus Kenworthy to ski with broken thumb: 'But it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand'

(CNN) Gus Kenworthy might have broken his thumb, but there's an upside to the injury, according to the freestyle skier.

The 2014 Sochi silver medalist isn't unduly concerned over his ability to compete in the men's slopestyle this weekend, though vice presidential handshakes are off the table.

"Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so ... Silver linings!" tweeted Kenworthy, who accompanied his social media post with an X-ray image and a picture of his right hand in a brace.

Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so... Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic "thumbs up!" of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018

This isn't the first time Kenworthy, who is gay, has been critical of Vice President Mike Pence.

At the start of the PyeongChang games, the skier took to Instagram to tell Pence what he thought of his position on gay rights.