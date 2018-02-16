Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 17
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate on his way to winning the gold medal. Hanyu is the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button in 1952.
American figure skater Nathan Chen, coming off a disappointing short program on Friday, landed a record six quads -- five of them cleanly -- during his free skate on Saturday. He had the best free skate of the day but still finished out of the medals.
Ester Ledecka pulled off a shocking victory in the women's super-G. Ledecka, a 22-year-old from the Czech Republic, is more known for her snowboarding -- she was a world champion last year in the parallel giant slalom. But now she is an Olympic champion in skiing after winning the super-G by just 0.01 of a second. Next week, she will make history again as the first Olympic athlete to compete in both snowboarding and Alpine skiing.
American skier Lindsey Vonn reacts after her super-G run. She finished tied for sixth after slipping near the end of her run.
American Jordan Greenway gets checked by Russian Nikolai Prokhorkin during the preliminary round of play. The Olympic Athletes from Russia imposed their will in a 4-0 men's hockey win over the United States.
Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold celebrates at the finish line in the women's skeleton event. She won the gold medal.
Stadium crew members prepare the snow at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.
Short-track speedskater John-Henry Krueger celebrates with the American flag after winning silver in the 1,000 meters. Canada's Samuel Girard won the gold.
Ukaine's Oleksandr Abramenko jumps during the men's aerial qualifying.
Great Britain's Elise Christie, left, and China's Li Jinyu crash during a short-track semifinal for the 1,500 meters. Christie was taken off the ice on a stretcher.
Angelina Golikova, a speedskater from Russia, photobombs teammate Kseniya Sadouskaya and her coach during a practice session.
Marit Bjørgen, top, celebrates with Ingvild Flugstad Østberg after Norway won a cross-country relay. With the victory, Bjørgen became the most decorated Winter Olympian ever. She now has 13 Olympic medals, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen.
Italian speedskaters practice for the team pursuit race.
A spectator cheers for Norway during a men's curling match.
The women's curling team from China celebrates after a win over Japan.
The Olympic rings are reflected in a spectator's sunglasses before the start of the women's super-G.
Dominik Kubalik of the Czech Republic shoots the puck against Canada's Ben Scrivens during a preliminary round hockey game.
German figure skater Paul Fentz reacts to his free-skate score.
Canadian skier Kim Lamarre competes in the slopestyle competition.